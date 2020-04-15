Spartan Nation
Ted Gilmore Talks Move From Wisconsin Badgers to Michigan State

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—New Michigan State Spartan football offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has called the tight end position, “The MVP of our offense.” That is very high praise for a position outside of the quarterback. So when Johnson and Mel Tucker hired Ted Gilmore to coach that position, it was a big deal.

Gilmore addressed the tight end in the Johnson/Tucker offense.

“All I know is the conversations I’ve had with Coach (Jay) Johnson, and that position is going to be an integral part of our offense. Obviously, we’re going to put a lot on those guys, not just in the passing game but in the run game. It’s got to be a selfless group of men and guys that are lunch-pail kind of guys, come to work every single day. I can’t speak to the room right now, because obviously, we haven’t been able to do anything on the field. I can speak to how they go about their business, they work hard at it, they’re good kids, it’s important to them, so that excites me. Obviously, we’ll find out more once we can get on the field, because at the end of the day, it’s not about what we know, it’s about what they can do and handle. So, that will play a role in it.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

