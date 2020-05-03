Spartan Nation
Ted Gilmore On Developing Michigan State Tight Ends

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Ted Gilmore's resume bears with success. His diverse background of previously coaching wide receiver and tight ends has him ready to lead the Spartans to victory at one of the most underutilized positions from the past.

Gilmore's experience coaching wide receivers will be a blessing for a position that Michigan State wants to get vertical. His background coaching tight ends has him ready to teach the hand to hand combat that the scheme wants when they are called on to block.

  "Whether it gives me an advantage or not, I think it always comes back to players. I know, with the guys we have in the system, when they are running routes, I'm going to coach them as if they are a wide receiver. I'm going to put those same pressures on them to transition to get out of their break as I did the smaller guys. That won't change. From a run blocking standpoint, I mean, my mindset won't change. I came from a school where we had to block. That won't change either, any different from a tight end standpoint, we're just doing it in some cases in tighter restrictions. That's not going to be an adjustment for me at all. From a recruiting standpoint, obviously, I want to recruit a really good athlete. I want to recruit kids that can run, that can bend, and that have length, all those things. Because once again, that guy for us in this offense, and the direction we want to take it, is a critical piece in our offense. I'm going to recruit to that." 

  Tell us what you think of Gilmore's prosperous past being a good indication of future success for Mel Tucker and Michigan State in the comment section below. 

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

