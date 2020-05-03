Spartan Nation
Ted Gilmore Ready to Lead Michigan State Tight Ends

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Mel Tucker made a bold move after taking over as the Michigan State Spartan football coach. He invaded Madison, Wisconsin, and hired away from the Badgers Ted Gilmore. A superior recruiter and a great wide receiver coach, Gilmore had coached the tight ends previously, and Tucker, luring him away from a rival, was a coup.

Gilmore says of getting back in the tight end room and coaching, “Honestly, I’ve just been in the business. I challenge myself every year to grow and try to learn something different. I think for me, I may be paying more attention to the fronts and the confined areas as opposed to the perimeter. I tell you, I look at it like this, I can bring the perimeter game to the interior line, and at the end of the day, you’re just working with the entire restrictions from that standpoint. I will continue to always ask questions and grow as a coach. It’s run schemes, pass schemes, are all the same schemes I’ve been a part of. My learning is coming from calling it something different and not fighting why you call it this when I’m used to calling it that. That’s been my biggest adjustment, just forgetting how I called something in the past, and this is how we are calling it.”

