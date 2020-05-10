Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
All Stories

Ted Gilmore Reflects on Time Coaching Wisconsin Badgers

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—Since Mel Tucker selected Ted Gilmore to lead the Michigan State Spartan football tight ends, we have written extensively about his mission and resume. But one area we have not dived into is that during his time in Madison, Wisconsin, coaching for the Badgers, he also spent time as the passing game coordinator.

 So is that another benefit that Gilmore brings to the table in East Lansing? His frank answer may shock you. "Having that title, at the end of the day, at Wisconsin, Coach (Paul) Chryst was still heavily, heavily involved with the offense. At the end of the day, whether it was myself or the quarterbacks' coach, we obviously presented our thoughts and see what sticks. But make no mistake about it, Paul (Chryst) made the final say," Gilmore says. "Obviously, I help whether it's in the passing game, whether it's in the run game. Whatever ideas I bring to the table, that's ultimately going to fall on Coach (Jay) Johnson if it fits for that week. I think he creates an environment that takes input from all of us, regardless if you have a title or not."

 

Gilmore added, "That was just a title; for me, it's the staff coming together and game planning. Each week that game plan may vary, some of your ideas might stick, some ideas may not stick. That's going to be my approach here, is trying to help Coach (Jay) Johnson in whatever way he feels I can help him."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Courtney Hawkins on Michigan State Legend George Perles

Courtney Hawkins discusses the loss of Michigan State Spartan legend George Perles and the impact Perles had on his life.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Compares Past, Present Michigan State Scheme

Antjuan Simmons compares the new Michigan State Spartan defense to the old.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Brings Big Ten Experience to Michigan State

Ross Els brings Michigan State Spartan football and Mel Tucker Big Ten experience having coached for the Purdue Boilermakers, Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen Aided by Michigan State NFL Alumni Brother Jack

Matt Allen, the Michigan State Spartan football offensive lineman, is benefitting working with NFL alumni brother Jack during COVID-19 shutdown.

Hondo S. Carpenter

State of Michigan State Spartan Football is Good!

The state of Michigan State Spartan football is good. Mel Tucker and the Spartans have twelve commitments for 2020, and the program is on track.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Three Big Questions Fans Have with Michigan State Football

The Michigan State Spartan football fan base is some of the most loyal followers in the nation, and we answer three of their most important questions.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

RedCedar81

Mel Tucker Strategically Master Minded at Michigan State

Mel Tucker's decision to keep Harlon Barnett, Mike Tressel, and Ron Burton on staff strategically masterminded for Michigan State football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

William Peagler's Age a Blessing at Michigan State

Mel Tucker hired a young coach in William Peagler for his staff at Michigan State, but what he lacks in age, he makes up for being a terrific coach.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ron Burton Spurns Other Offers to Stay at Michigan State

Ron Burton fell in love with East Lansing and the Midwest, so despite numerous chances to leave, he chose to stay with Mel Tucker at Michigan State.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Mike Tressel on Coaching Michigan State Safeties

Mike Tressel’s resume at Michigan State shows defensive coordinator and linebacker coach, but for Mel Tucker it will be coaching safeties.

Hondo S. Carpenter