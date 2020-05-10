Ted Gilmore Reflects on Time Coaching Wisconsin Badgers

East Lansing, Mich—Since Mel Tucker selected Ted Gilmore to lead the Michigan State Spartan football tight ends, we have written extensively about his mission and resume. But one area we have not dived into is that during his time in Madison, Wisconsin, coaching for the Badgers, he also spent time as the passing game coordinator.

So is that another benefit that Gilmore brings to the table in East Lansing? His frank answer may shock you. "Having that title, at the end of the day, at Wisconsin, Coach (Paul) Chryst was still heavily, heavily involved with the offense. At the end of the day, whether it was myself or the quarterbacks' coach, we obviously presented our thoughts and see what sticks. But make no mistake about it, Paul (Chryst) made the final say," Gilmore says. "Obviously, I help whether it's in the passing game, whether it's in the run game. Whatever ideas I bring to the table, that's ultimately going to fall on Coach (Jay) Johnson if it fits for that week. I think he creates an environment that takes input from all of us, regardless if you have a title or not."

Gilmore added, "That was just a title; for me, it's the staff coming together and game planning. Each week that game plan may vary, some of your ideas might stick, some ideas may not stick. That's going to be my approach here, is trying to help Coach (Jay) Johnson in whatever way he feels I can help him."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

