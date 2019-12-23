The Good, The Bad & The UGLY with the Michigan State Football

The Michigan State Football team and head coach Mark Dantonio look turn the page from a disappointing 2019 to 2020 and the resurgence of hope that each spring brings, as soon as possible.

That will begin on Wednesday with the early signing period for the national letter of intents with the 2020 class and then on to Gotham. In New York City (more specifically the Bronx) at the home of the New York Yankees, they will take on Wake Forest. That Pinstripe Bowl matchup is set to kick off at 3:30 PM on December 27.

Between the national letter of intent signing day and the bowl game, there is a breath of fresh air that can sweep through the Duffy Daugherty Football complete. Will Dantonio continue to make no staff changes? Will he make ONLY limited encouragements for only one or two staff members to leave if they choose? All of those are germane questions, but ones that will come after the bowl.

In this edition of the Good, the Bad and the UGLY with Michigan State football, we are once again joined by the legendary state of Michigan high school head football and basketball coach Chuck Grenier. We talk all things Spartan football.

