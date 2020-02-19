Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The Michigan State Spartan football program announced Mel Tucker as their 25th head coach. He is quickly putting together his staff.

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker has announced that Chris Kapilovic will be joining the Spartan staff as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Kapilovic (pronounced kuh-pil-oh-vick) has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, including roles as an offensive coordinator and/or run game coordinator at Southern Mississippi (2008-11), North Carolina (2012-18) and Colorado (2019). He has coached multiple NFL players, first-round draft picks and record-setting offenses during his career.

"Chris is very passionate about the game of football and is a master motivator," said Tucker. "He's a great teacher who puts a premium on technique and fundamentals. He's hard-nosed and will have his offensive line ready to play. He's an outstanding football coach."

Kapilovic, 51, joined Tucker's staff in Colorado for the 2019 season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator. The Buffaloes allowed the third-fewest sacks in the Pac-12 (1.75 pg) last season, and graduate transfer Arlington Hambright earned honorable mention all-conference honors in his lone season in Boulder under the tutelage of Kapilovic.

Prior to Colorado, Kapilovic coached the offensive line for seven seasons at North Carolina (2012-18) for head coach Larry Fedora. Kapilovic served as the run game coordinator for the Tar Heels his first two seasons (2012-13), was promoted to co-offensive coordinator for the next two years (2014-15), and was the associate head coach and offensive coordinator his final three seasons (2016-18).

