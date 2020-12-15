Thorne: Run Game 'Starts The Whole Offense' For Michigan State

Michigan State scored, moved the ball, and was efficient on offense during the first half, but they couldn't have done it without establishing the run.

For as good as Michigan State's offense looked in the first half against Penn State, they proved there is a long way to go with an uninspired finish.

Outside of a field goal, the Spartans punted on five of its first six possessions and allowed the Nittany Lions back into a contest they led 21-10.

However, plenty of positives came from the loss; Payton Thorne showed what he's capable of, and MSU established the rushing attack with Jordon Simmons back.

"I think it started with us running the ball. We came out on that first scoring drive; we ran really well. I think that starts the whole offense; if we can get yards on the ground, then that sets up everything else," said Thorne. "I thought we were all in pretty good rhythm."

Simmons, who missed the previous two games due to an undisclosed injury, returned to the gridiron, finishing with 14 carries for 72 yards at 5.1 YPC.

"He's got good burst through the hole and acceleration. That's what we need," MSU coach Mel Tucker said in a videoconference. "He's got really good quickness … he runs with good pad level, he drives his legs, and he's been good with ball security. There was one there that I thought he popped it, and I think he stumbled, but I thought he was gonna go for six."

