Three Additional Michigan State Football Players Opt Out

East Lansing, MI – Three additional Michigan State football players opted out of the 2020 college football season amidst COVID-19 concerns.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mel Tucker said offensive tackle Mustafa Khaleefah opted out and two other freshmen went with him.

As of now, an MSU spokesperson confirmed the others are true freshmen: defensive end Jasiyah Robinson and Simeon Barrow – who dressed for a couple of games but didn't play.

"This goes back to what we talked about months ago," Tucker said during his weekly press conference. "Everybody's got to make a decision, and we're supporting our players on decisions that they make relative to COVID."

They join RT Jordan Reid and another offensive lineman in Justin Stevens, bringing MSU's total to five players who have opted out.

Senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk initially decided not to play this season but came back and has tallied 23 tackles (2.5 for a loss) and one sack through four contests.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Marcel Lewis recently entered his name into the transfer portal.

He had also chosen to sit out for a year before returning; however, he didn't participate in the first half of Michigan State's eight-game schedule.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1