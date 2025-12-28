Potential Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Targets For MSU

Earlier this month, Michigan State received the unfortunate news that star wide receiver Nick Marsh would be leaving the program and entering the transfer portal. Marsh was the Spartans' leading receiver in 2025, and his departure leaves a significant hole at the position for new head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The good news for Michigan State is that the 2026 transfer portal window opens in about a week, and several talented wideouts have announced their intent to enter the portal. Here's a look at a few who would make the most sense for the Spartans and Fitzgerald to target.

Two Transfer Portal Wide Receivers Michigan State Could Target

Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that the Spartans and Fitzgerald may turn to the young wide receivers on their roster to fill the void left by Marsh. However, Michigan State is still highly likely to bring in at least one portal wideout.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) runs after catching the ball in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

1) Dre'lon Miller, Colorado

Dre'lon Miller just finished his second season at Colorado and enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. He was never the top option on the Buffaloes' offense, but he produced in Boulder, recording 52 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns in 24 games.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Dre'lon Miller (6) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Texas native was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class and was offered by Michigan State's previous staff coming out of Silsbee High School. He's expected to generate interest from several Power Four schools and is a player Fitzgerald and his staff should undoubtedly target once the portal opens.

While he hasn't been a superstar in his college career so far, he's still a talented wideout. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 68 overall player in the portal, and the No. 19 wide receiver.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jared Richardson, Penn

Jared Richardson has dominated the Ivy League since 2023 and entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2025 season after hauling in 80 catches for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining once he finds a new team.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Richardson was highly productive at Penn, there is a risk in targeting him because he may not have the athletic profile to succeed in the Big Ten. However, with a 6'2", 215-pound frame, he has the size and skill set that make him worth pursuing for Michigan State.

It will be interesting to see what the market for Richardson ultimately looks like, but if the Spartans make a push for him, they should be able to secure his services. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 188 overall player in the portal, and the No. 45 wideout.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on these potential portal targets for MSU when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW