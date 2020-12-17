Three MSU Football Players Earn All-Big Ten Honors on Defense

Three Michigan State Spartans earned All-Big Ten honors on defense, the Big Ten announced on Wednesday afternoon.

East Lansing, MI – Wednesday afternoon, three Michigan State football players earned All-Big Ten honors on defense.

Shakur Brown, who declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, was named to the All-Big Ten first team by the coaches (second team by the media), whereas Antjuan Simmons was selected to the second team by the media (third team by the coaches).

Redshirt senior Drew Beesley earned an honorable mention from the coaches and media.

Brown is tied first in the nation with five interceptions, including a team-high four pass break-ups, ranking second in the conference for passes defended (nine total).

The redshirt junior cornerback has seven career picks – his 186 career interception yards rank eighth in school history.

Simmons is averaging 10.7 tackles per game (75 total, second in the B1G) and is fourth in the league with nine tackles for a loss.

The senior linebacker has recorded double-digit tackles in six of Michigan State's seven contests this season while leading all active Spartans with 231 career tackles (26.0 for a loss).

In 2020, Beesley started all seven games for MSU, featuring a career-high 27 stops and 5.5 TFLs.

Michigan State is set to wrap up the regular-season at Maryland on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1