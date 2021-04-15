Three-Star ATH Shannon Blair Announces Official Visit to Michigan State
EAST LANSING – On March 13, 2020, the NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period, prohibiting all face-to-face activities with prospects.
The dead period is scheduled to run through May 31, but will reportedly end in June.
In response, social media has been littered with 2022 recruits announcing their official visit plans, including Michigan State targets.
Three-star athlete Shannon Blair is the latest to reveal his upcoming visit to East Lansing on June 4.
He currently plays for Knoxville West High School, where Blair is the No. 32 ranked player in Tennessee and the No. 68 prospect in the 2022 class.
In February, Blair talked about tackling incoming scholarship offers and his dream of playing at the next level.
"It's been my goal since I was little to play college football. When I was six, I told my mom I wanted to play tackle," he told Spartan Nation. "I was supposed to play flag, but I played up with the 7-year-old team because they were playing tackle."
2021 Michigan State Commits
- East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
- St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
- Independence CC (KS) 3-star offensive tackle Brandon Baldwin
- Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
- Grad Transfer defensive end from Duke, Drew Jordan
- Transfer cornerback from North Greenville, Kendall Brooks
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
- Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Steffan Johnson
- Transfer cornerback from Florida, Chester Kimbrough
- Walk-on cornerback from Wheaton College, Spencer Rowland
- Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
- Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) High 3-star safety AJ Kirk
- All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
- Grad Transfer quarterback from Temple, Anthony Russo
- Transfer wide receiver from Louisville, Christian Fitzpatrick
- Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
- Pearl-Cohn (TN.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
- DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
- Opelousas (LA) Catholic School 4-star wide receiver Keon Coleman
- Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
- Transfer running back from Auburn, Harold Joiner III
- Transfer running back from Wake Forest, Kenneth Walker III
- Transfer offensive lineman from Arkansas State, Jarrett Horst
- Florence (AL) High 3-star outside linebacker Carson Casteel
- North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
- Hun School (NJ) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
- Bishop Gorman (NV) High 4-star outside linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote
- PWO transfer linebacker from Army, Samih Beydoun
- Transfer linebacker from Michigan, Ben VanSumeren
- Transfer linebacker from Minnesota, Itayvion Brown
- Chandler (AZ) High 2-star long snapper Hank Pepper
- Norwalk (Ohio) High 5-star kicker Garrison Smith
