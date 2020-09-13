3-Star RB Audric Estime Commits to Michigan State

Following the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said it had been "quite some time" since he went without football.

"Probably 1995 or 1995 … it's been a while," Tucker said.

When asked what he plans on doing with his time, he responded by saying, "Recruit, recruit, recruit."

He's been true to his word.

The Spartans 2021 recruiting class continues to gain momentum – three-star running back Audric Estime verbally committed to Michigan State Sunday afternoon.

Estime is a New Jersey native, an area Tucker decided to lay down some profound roots and has heavily recruited since he touched down in East Lansing.

He currently plays for St. Joseph Regional High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Estime is the sixth-best recruit in N.J. and the No. 21 prospect at his position for 2021.

Before the 6-foot-1, 215-pound tailback committed to the Spartans, six Crystal Ball submissions predicted Estime would end up in East Lansing, including Brian Dohn and Steve Wiltfong – two reporters who are rarely wrong.

In August of 2018, Dohn compared Estime to Jordan Howard, saying he "Gets to hole quickly and accelerates through it. Downhill runner with cut-back ability. Good vision.

"Comfortable running between tackles. Does not go down easy on first contact. Falls forward. North-south runner and does not waste time dancing."

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

Scotlandville Magnet (L.A.) High 3-star safety Jah' von Grigsby

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (T.N.) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

