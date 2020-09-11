Three-Star S Jah’von Grigsby Commits to Michigan State

Michigan State football and Mel Tucker landed their 14th commit for the 2021 recruiting class Friday afternoon when three-star safety Jah'von Grigsby announced he was coming to East Lansing.

Grigsby is the second safety to join the class alongside three-star defensive back, Michael Gravely Jr., out of Cleveland, Ohio.

The Louisiana native’s top-10 included Auburn, Louisville, Purdue, Lafayette, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, and Arkansas State.

His verbal commitment is a testament to Tucker's extended reach within the recruiting world.

Tucker grabs another prospect from SEC country and continues to use the downtime productively.

The 6-foot-0, 182-pound safety currently plays for Scotlandville Magnet High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Grigsby is a top-20 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 52 recruit at his position for 2021.

On September 10, multiple Crystal Balls submitted by Sean Scherer, Barton Simmons, Stephen Brooks, and Gabe Brooks predicted he would become a Spartan.

In 2019, Grigsby finished with 66 tackles, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, and one pick-six.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1