Three-Star S Jah’von Grigsby Commits to Michigan State

McLain Moberg

Michigan State football and Mel Tucker landed their 14th commit for the 2021 recruiting class Friday afternoon when three-star safety Jah'von Grigsby announced he was coming to East Lansing.

Grigsby is the second safety to join the class alongside three-star defensive back, Michael Gravely Jr., out of Cleveland, Ohio.

The Louisiana native’s top-10 included Auburn, Louisville, Purdue, Lafayette, Tulane, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, and Arkansas State.

His verbal commitment is a testament to Tucker's extended reach within the recruiting world.

Tucker grabs another prospect from SEC country and continues to use the downtime productively.

The 6-foot-0, 182-pound safety currently plays for Scotlandville Magnet High School, and according to 247Sports Composite, Grigsby is a top-20 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 52 recruit at his position for 2021.

On September 10, multiple Crystal Balls submitted by Sean Scherer, Barton Simmons, Stephen Brooks, and Gabe Brooks predicted he would become a Spartan.

In 2019, Grigsby finished with 66 tackles, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, and one pick-six.

2021 Michigan State Commits

  • East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd
  • St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark
  • Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson
  • Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley
  • Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely
  • All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay
  • Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
  • Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo
  • DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth
  • Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm
  • North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen
  • Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton
  • ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

