Transfer OT Targets For MSU Football

Early this past summer, CBS Sports' John Talty reported on the NIL market ranges for deals each position will typically receive at the major Power Four level.
"There is no centralized data. ... CBS Sports attempted to put together as accurate a market assessment as possible," he wrote. "We talked to NIL agents, collective operators, college coaches and personnel staffers, players and their parents and others with knowledge of the space. There will always be outliers, but this is our best effort at establishing the market range for Power Four starters at each position. These numbers also take into account what we believe to be the retention cost to keep a player from hitting the transfer portal."
Offensive lineman? Reportedly $350,000 to $500,000.
"A lot of money is spent on retention to prevent the top offensive linemen from ever hitting the market, which mirrors what typically happens at the next level," Talty wrote.
One can assume that like the NFL, offensive tackles will garner the biggest amount. As the premier protectors of the quarterback, it's an incredibly vital position. The Spartans need offensive tackles desperately.
Aidan Chiles is the future at quarterback -- so an investment must be made to protect him.
The three top offensive tackles available in the portal are viable options.
Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Washington State
The No. 1 tackle left in the portal, the former edge rusher turned offensive tackle, the 6-foot-5, 314-pound Fa'amoe is big, mean, and athletic. He can punish the second level and manhandle edge rushers and just about everyone in his way.
Rahtrel Perry, Connecticut State
Perry is the No. 11 offensive tackle in the portal and No. 100 overall transfer prospect. He is a striking presence on the field at 6-foot-7 and 323 pounds. Perry is raw and a small school prospect, but we've seen small school guys step up at the higher levels of Power 4 football.
A premier offensive line coach like Jim Michalczik could do wonders with the unteachable traits that Perry possesses.
Ayden Knapik, Idaho
Knapik could be one of the underrated gems of the transfer portal with a plethora of experience and the ideal measurables and traits (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) to play at the Big Ten level -- and succeed.
