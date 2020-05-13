Spartan Nation
Courtney Hawkins on Michigan State's Tre Mosley

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—Courtney Hawkins takes over the Michigan State Spartan football wide receivers room, the most talented position on the team, and has to be grateful for the depth on the roster. 

With a room full of talent, the wide-outs have some guys that can get vertical.

 Of all the names, perhaps none has the upside of Tre Mosley. Others in that room may be faster, others may have better hands, but he is the total package. Since arriving in East Lansing, Mosley has had the attention of teammates, and now he has his new receivers coach excited in Courtney Hawkins.

 “Tre right now is returning the most catches out of anybody in the room right now. He had an opportunity to get his feet wet last year. He did some things well, but he was young, youth showed.” Hawkins says. “This year, we’ll concentrate on getting the game to slow down for him, and the way you get the game to slow down is by understanding the offense and understanding the defense better, knowing your playbook inside and out. I’ve had conversations with Tre about I want him to be in better condition.

 “I think the sky’s the limit for Tre; he’s a hard worker, he listens, he asks really good questions. I think he wants to be great, so he’s going to put the work in. As I said, we’re going to have a lot of fun on the field, teaching, and learning, and we’ll see the results on Saturday.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

