Tucker: Michigan State Football ‘Preparing To Play’ Maryland

McLain Moberg

East Lansing, MI – There's a lot of speculation surrounding whether or not Michigan State will play Maryland this weekend after experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Yes, the Terps matchup vs. Ohio State was canceled, and no, Maryland didn't practice Monday; however, based on everything Mel Tucker has heard, the contest isn't in jeopardy.

"They're trying to play, so we're preparing to play. And I know that they want to play. I talked to Locks (Michael Locksley) this morning for a long time," Tucker told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We had a good talk."

He's also not concerned with the virus spreading due to the scare Maryland had because of the Big Ten's medical protocols.

"We do antigen testing six days a week – we've been doing that since I think September 30," said Tucker. "So, myself, our medical staff, and doctors, we're not going to put ourselves in a situation that we think is unsafe."

Frankly, the first-year head coach won't allow the idea of not playing to cross his mind; he's keeping his football teams' weekly preparation the same as always.

"If in fact we are able to play and we travel; we go there that means that we feel like we're going into a safe environment … we're not even thinking about that," Tucker said. "We're watching the tape, meeting, installing, and getting ready to practice in a couple of hours – getting ready to go."

