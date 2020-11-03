Tucker: Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons ‘Does Not Flinch’

Ann Arbor, MI – The Wolverines walked into the Big House Saturday, having beat MSU back-to-back times, a feat they hadn't accomplished since 2006-07.

It was an important game for both schools.

But no one wanted it more than Antjuan Simmons, a senior linebacker at MSU, trying to take advantage of his final opportunity to beat Michigan and leave the rivalry (as a player) on top.

"It was just a focused week," Simmons said. "I made sure that everybody knew that we were going to a big game, a big rivalry game, and we had to play for 60 minutes."

The Ann Arbor native recorded a team-high 11-tackles, which all came after halftime, 0.5 tackles for a loss, and two pass break-ups.

During the second quarter, Simmons leaped into the air tipping a halfback pass in the end zone, resulting in an incompletion and forced Michigan to settle for a field goal.

It was one of, if not the biggest defensive play in the contest.

"He's a leader … he does not flinch," said Mel Tucker. "You know what you're going to get from him, day in and day out. He is a relentless competitor. He loves football, and he cares about his football team."

Earlier in the week, the first-year Spartan head coach expected it to be a battle.

"It will probably be one of the most physical games that we will play this season," Tucker said.

After rushing for 225 yards and five touchdowns against Minnesota, Simmons helped keep the Wolverines in check, stopping Michigan runs for two yards or less seven different times.

"The most physical team wins this game, and I felt like we out-physicaled them today," said Simmons. "I can't be any happier with the outcome."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1