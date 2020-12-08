Tucker: ‘Thank God’ Michigan State Has Another Game Left

Following a blowout loss to Ohio State, Mel Tucker is just happy the season isn't over yet.

East Lansing, MI – Mel Tucker didn't plan on going home after Ohio State blew out Michigan State 52-12.

No, he returned to his office and immediately began looking at the film – for this week, Tucker was completely erasing the 24-hour rule.

"We're going to need to do that right now. I told the players they need to watch the tape tonight and then get started on Penn State … which we will do as a staff."

Redshirt freshman Payton Thorne, who replaced Rocky Lombardi before halftime due to an injury, agrees with the first-year coach's thought process.

"Playing this game is a seven days of the week thing and growing up as a coaches kid, I know that for sure … and here at the highest level, you don't have time to take 24-hours. You gotta watch that film tonight," Thorne said.

Tucker, typically a positive person, couldn't think of anything good that came out of the immense loss and eventually settled on Penn State.

"I know guys continued to play; I didn't see guys quitting … the most positive thing that I can think of right now is that we got another game, thank God, and this wasn't the last game of the season, said Tucker. "That's a positive for me because we got an opportunity to go back and look at the tape and get ready for the next one. If this was the last game of the season and we had to end like this, it makes for a long off-season."

