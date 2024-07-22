Two Spartans Make First Wave of NFL Top 100 Reveal
The 2024 NFL season is within sight.
On Monday, the NFL revealed the first 19 players on its list of Top 100 players. Michigan State was represented by two alumni.
The first was Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who came in at No. 81. Cousins is entering his first season with the Falcons after joining the club in free agency this offseason.
He comes off six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he was named to three of his four Pro Bowls. Cousins' first Pro Bowl appearance came in his second-to-last season with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders).
The former Spartan quarterback is going into his 13th NFL season. He was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft following his four seasons at Michigan State, where he established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever come through the program.
Cousins has thrown for 39,471 yards and 270 touchdowns in 150 games in his NFL career. He has made 145 starts. His passing-yard total ranks fifth among all active NFL quarterbacks.
Just behind Cousins on the NFL's Top 100 list was former Spartan defensive lineman and current Chicago Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat at No. 82.
Sweat comes off a Pro-Bowl campaign, having spent roughly half the 2023 season in Chicago after being traded by the Commanders, who drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sweat enters his sixth NFL season, and is considered to be one of the best edge rushers in the league, though he flies under the radar as a member of an NFC North that is headlined by pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Rashan Gary.
The former Spartan totaled 57 tackles, 14 for loss, 12.5 sacks, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles last season.
Sweat spent just two seasons with Michigan State before being dismissed. He continued his collegiate career at Mississippi State, where he became arguably the best edge rusher in the SEC.
The NFL's reveal of its Top 100 players will continue on NFL+ with Nos. 80-71 on Tuesday. The reveal will go throughout the next couple of weeks, concluding with the Top 10 on Friday, Aug. 2.
