Wake Forest RB Kenneth Walker III Transfers to Michigan State

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State football obtained additional help in the backfield.

Former Wake Forest running back Kenneth Walker III committed to Michigan State Wednesday afternoon through Twitter – two days after entering the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound offensive threat carried the ball 217 times for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns in 21 contests for the Demon Deacons.

He's also the second running back to transfer to MSU, following Harold Joiner III, a redshirt sophomore from Auburn.

Walker, a former three-star recruit out of Tennessee, had 98 carries for 579 yards and four scores in 2019, including eight attempts in the Pinstripe Bowl against Michigan State.

Before opting out for the remainder of this season, he rushed 119 times for 579 yards and 13 TDs through eight games.

The additions of Walker and Joiner help boost a Spartan rushing attack that has been among the worst in the country recently.

MSU finished 122nd in the nation this season while averaging 91.4 yards per game, the program's lowest output since 1947.

