WATCH: Michigan State AD Alan Haller Speaks on Michigan Scuffle
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Another altercation broke out between Michigan State and Michigan football at the end of Saturday's game between the Spartans and Wolverines.
As the clock wound down, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland and Michigan State defensive lineman Anthony Jones got into a scuffle that ultimately led to Michigan's sideline clearing.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller addressed the situation on Monday and revealed what actions have been taken since.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement following Saturday's contest:
Smith: "OK, well, frustrating, disappointing. There was a lot to digest in the game. I look at both ends of halves, we didn't finish well at all. At the end of the first half, give them a 2-minute drive, we give them the ball and then, they get 3 points there. So that finish wasn't good going into halftime. I thought we regrouped, but then, the field position was not great, but our guys did continue to battle. Fast-forward to the fourth quarter, get it within a score, we get the ball, drive all the way down there, fourth-and-5, got to finish the thing. Still got three timeouts, and we can't get them off the field, so didn't finish like we wanted to. The group battled in, really, all three phases. There was some things we didn't do well enough to earn a win tonight, and that's why it's frustrating and disappointing."
