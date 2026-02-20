Fab’s Five Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Tight End Breakouts For 2026

The tight end position has become less valuable in fantasy football in recent seasons, to the point where I’m on board for making it a premium position or replacing it altogether with an additional flex spot. But for most leagues, tight ends will remain in startling lineups in one form or another.

The good news is that we’re seeing more young tight ends making an impact, as a rookie has either led the position in points or finished in the top four in each of the past four years. That also decreases the number of true breakout candidates in an already thin position for managers, however.

So, for this exercise, and much like at quarterback, I’m listing five players who could turn into the best draft bargains or who will reach their fantasy ceiling … even if they’ve already had a previous top-five-to-eight finish.

2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Breakouts

Colston Loveland, Bears: Loveland is going to be the single most popular breakout tight end in fantasy football next season. While his rookie campaign started slowly, the Michigan product went off down the stretch. Over his final two games, he scored a combined 46.5 fantasy points, and that doesn’t include his postseason totals. In coach Ben Johnson’s offense, Loveland brings top-five fantasy upside.

Tyler Warren, Colts: You might be asking, “How can Warren be a fantasy breakout candidate after a TE4 finish as a rookie?” And, you’d be right … but did he meet his statistical ceiling? I’m not convinced. While Warren averaged nearly 15 points in his first seven games, that total fell to just 8.7 over his final 10 (most coming without quarterback Daniel Jones). Assuming Jones is back, I can see Warren pushing to become a 14-plus point-per-game player during his second NFL campaign.

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns: Much like Warren, Fannin had a successful rookie season that saw him finish sixth in points among tight ends. But, also like Warren, I don’t think he hit his true fantasy ceiling. Remember, he averaged just 9.6 points in his first 11 games before busting out over the final five (15.8 PPG). That level of production over a full year would make him a true breakout player. With David Njoku expected to leave as a free agent and new head coach Todd Monken’s history of tight end success, Fannin could push to the level of a Brock Bowers in the stat sheets.

Tucker Kraft, Packers: Kraft was well on his way to breaking out last season, as he averaged 14.7 fantasy points per game before tearing his ACL. That injury cost him the final nine weeks, temporarily stopping his rise to stardom. Assuming he has no setbacks in his recovery (Kraft said he expects to be ready for Week 1), the pass catcher should be in line to resume busting out in the Packers offense.

Oronde Gadsden, Chargers: Gadsden showed flashes of fantasy potential as a rookie, posting 10-plus points six times. That includes a four-game stretch from Week 6 to 9, where he scored an average of nearly 18 points. The addition of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel should be a positive, too, as Jonnu Smith and Darren Waller were both fantasy relevant in his final two years as the head coach in Miami. Gadsden would also see more targets if the Bolts decide to let Keenan Allen walk.

