WATCH: Michigan State K Jonathan Kim Reflects on Season
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State sixth-year senior kicker Jonathan Kim proved to be one of the Spartans' best kickers in recent memory this season.
Unfortunately for Kim, it went without as much recognition as he probably deserved, due to the Spartans' struggles this season and 5-7 finish.
But Kim made a name for himself in his two years at Michigan State and has put himself a position to potentially make it to the next level.
Kim addressed the media after Michigan State's season finale on Saturday. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement of his postgame press conference on Saturday:
Smith: "OK, obviously, tough one. Credit to Rutgers, but we didn't play well enough to earn a win or earn a chance to continue on playing. Do got a great appreciation for the guys in that locker room. Spent a little bit of time digesting, talking with some seniors out of that group, who put a lot into this place and played their final game, and I've got a lot of respect for them for really being open-minded to buying in to a new way of doing things this year, and I do think they played with a lot of great effort and showed some leadership and things. I told the team, these things are tough. Guys who just finished, appreciated them but also spoke to the rest of the group, those that didn't play their last game in Spartan Stadium. I'm still confident that we can get this thing in a way better place. It's going to take some work, though. And we're in the midst of it right now. And these things are disappointing, and we had some ups and downs this year, and we've got to keep on plugging away and going to work. I got a belief in our approach, our process in how we're doing it, and want to feel like the guys that have more time here, we can get it going. I mean, we got to get better. And so, that starts with me and the approach. Coaches, right? And again, digest this whole season and find ways where we can play better. Because we need to, and this place, you can do it. We just got to keep on working to get it done."
