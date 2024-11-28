WATCH: Michigan State Senior Montorie Foster Jr. Reflects on Career, Talks Rutgers Game
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. will be playing his final game in Spartan Stadium on Saturday when the Spartans host Rutgers.
The senior will be looking to extend his collegiate career to just one more game, as he and the Spartans will be playing for bowl eligibility.
Foster reflected on his career and discussed the regular season finale when he addressed the media on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday.
Smith: "OK. Kind of recapping Friday night, starting with appreciation [for the] fans, really student section. Thought they had some good energy on a Friday night at 8 o'clock, so appreciate all of those that came out, especially our students. Recapping the film, a lot to digest, but in general ... first half, a lot to like. Offensively, third-down rate, doing a good job in the red zone. Defense getting a couple of stops. And so, was pleased with how the thing started. Obviously, got in the third quarter, what was not -- really, in all three phases. Defensively, gave up a couple of long scoring drives. Could have had chances to get off the field in the third quarter; didn't get that done. Offensively, didn't move it to be able to counteract and separate more on the scoreboard. But was pleased in the fourth quarter that we continued the resolve, finding a way, defensively holding up, and then, closing the thing out. So, found a way to win a game, which was big because it sets up for a big game this Saturday against a good opponent. I think Rutgers is good. If you look on this tape, physical, well-coached, disciplined team, experienced quarterback, but one of the best running backs we'll play all season. This guy is good, and that starts with a good offensive line in front of him. So, a real challenge. But excited to celebrate [this] senior class. Last home game and all of that. We've got a lot to play for, so I know these guys are excited to put in some work this week and take on the challenge on Saturday."
