Michigan State vs. UConn Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The 3-seed Michigan State Spartans and 2-seed UConn Huskies are set to face off in a fun Sweet 16 matchup that promises fireworks.

Tom Izzo is trying his best to lead his team to a National Championship for the first time since 2001, while Dan Hurley is attempting to lead the Huskies to a title for the third time in four years.

The oddsmakers have this fascinating showdown set as a near coin flip. Let's dive into it.

Michigan State vs. UConn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan State +1.5 (-105)

UConn -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Michigan State +110

UConn -130

Total

OVER 134.5 (-115)

UNDER 134.5 (-105)

Michigan State vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Game Time: 9:45 pm ET

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Michigan State Record: 27-7

UConn Record: 31-5

Michigan State vs. UConn Betting Trends

Michigan State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

Michigan State has won 10 straight games against Big East opponents

UConn is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games

The UNDER is 9-0 in UConn's last nine games vs. Big Ten opponents

Michigan State vs. UConn Best Prop Bet

Jaxson Kohler UNDER 9.5 Points (+100)

I think we're in for a defensive battle in this game, and Jaxson Kohler specifically may struggle to record many points. UConn is elite at defending the interior, ranking 12th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 45.7% from down low. That may lead the Spartans to look at other players to score, keeping Kohler below his points total of 9.5.

Michigan State vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

Both teams involved in this game are better defensively than offensively. Michigan State and UConn rank 35th and 66th in effective field goal percentage but 13th and 40th in defensive efficiency. Both teams also play at a slow pace, ranking 243rd and 322nd in adjusted tempo.

With this being a matchup between two legendary coaches in Izzo and Dan Hurley, I also expected both of them to have drawn up strong defensive game plans.

With all of that in mind, I think we're in for a low-scoring game. I'll take the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 134.5 (-105) via BetMGM

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