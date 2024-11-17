Spartan Nation

WATCH: Michigan State WR Montorie Foster Jr. Talks Loss to Illinois

Michigan State senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. did what he could to try to keep the Spartans in the game on Saturday, but ultimately, they were unable to go the distance with the Illini.

Aidan Champion

Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Michigan State senior wide receiver Montorie Foster turned in a big outing in the Spartans' loss to Illinois on Saturday.

Unfortunately for him and the Spartans, Foster's team-high 76 yards on six receptions came in a losing effort, as Michigan State was unable to pull off the upset, falling 38-16.

Foster and his teammates were quite disappointed with the loss. They had used their bye week to regroup and try to end their two-game win streak, but instead, the streak was extended to three games. Now, the Spartans have to win out to make a bowl game.

Foster addressed the media after Saturday's loss. You can watch some of his availability below:

Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement of his postgame press conference:

Smith: "OK, well, let me say first, congrats to Illinois. Played really well, executed well. It's a good football team. Played a brand of ball that is tough to come back for and the way we were executing. A lot of it boils down to, I think, the difference on third down, the quality of play they had, lack of -- I'm staring at a number; we were 2-of-15. That's the difference in the game. I do think I'll give them some credit, too, on their punt returners. We knew that guy was a good player coming into this thing, but we had a few of them get out on us, and that hidden yardage, I think was the difference in the game as well. So, congrats to them. We got some things on a short week we got to do better, and keep working. We got a lot still to play for with two. But we got a disappointed group in that locker room right now."

Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Aidan Champion
AIDAN CHAMPION

Home/Football