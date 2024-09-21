What is Michigan State's Ceiling This Season?
Over the offseason, there were not many expectations for Coach Jonathan Smith in his first season in East Lansing. Most did not know what Michigan State was made of, as the program had undergone significant changes since the end of last season.
Not only did Michigan State hire Smith to help lead the turnaround, but Michigan State also lost many players to the transfer portal, making it even more challenging to understand what the Spartans could be this season.
Although Michigan State would lose numerous scholarship players to the portal, they also lost multiple starters who they expected to play a critical role this season. However, Smith and his coaching staff eventually secured one of the better transfer portal classes of the offseason. Many of the players Michigan State found in the portal have helped make their undefeated start happen.
Even though they are undefeated, Michigan State faces a series of games that they will not finish undefeated, which begs the question of what a realistic expectation is for the Spartans this season. They are already near the total number of wins many sportsbooks have predicted for them this season, proving that the offseason expectations placed upon Michigan State were too low.
On the other hand, upcoming games against Boston College, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan before games against teams like Indiana, Rutgers, and Illinois make it nearly as hard to predict Michigan State’s season as before the season started. Michigan State can beat Boston College. Whether or not they will remains to be seen.
Matchups against Ohio State and Oregon are almost certainly losses, although Oregon has struggled this season with inferior opponents. Michigan is far from unbeatable and could easily be in a close game with Michigan State. Michigan State plays three of its final four games at home against opponents they can beat.
While Michigan State would be lucky to win one or two of the next five games, it is not unreasonable to expect them to win three out of their final four games, if not all four. A 3-0 start to the season is more than most would have thought possible for Michigan State. Those three wins plus the backend of Michigan State’s schedule make a six or seven-win season realistically possible.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.