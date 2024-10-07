What to Make of Aidan Chiles as Michigan State Enters Bye Week
Entering the 2024 season, the biggest storyline for the Michigan State Spartans was the star potential of quarterback Aidan Chiles.
The Oregon State transfer came to East Lansing with head coach Jonathan Smith. As a true freshman, Chiles was too good to keep off the field for the Beavers despite Smith already having an established quarterback in D.J. Uiagalelei.
Because of his excellent arm strength, mobility, and composure at such a young age, many projected that Chiles would ascend to stardom and carry the Spartans’ offense.
While that has not materialized entirely yet, Chiles has had some special moments in his first season as a full-time starting quarterback.
The sophomore now has a week to watch the film and learn what he needs to improve as the Spartans aim for bowl eligibility in the second half of their season.
As a passer, Chiles has shown off tremendous arm strength. He has made excellent throws downfield, including a few dimes to Nick Marsh. One went for 77 yards and a touchdown after Chiles hit him perfectly in stride on a go route.
He has also made plays with his legs, turning would-be sacks into positive gains. The 19-year-old makes plays that some quarterbacks that play on Sundays cannot make.
However, Chiles has also made some head-scratching mistakes throwing the ball. Against Florida Atlantic, he never took his eyes away from Montorie Foster Jr., and the defensive back read it all the way, resulting in a red-zone turnover. He also decided to take a shot downfield into double coverage against Boston College, resulting in the game-sealing interception.
Chiles is a young quarterback. He is learning as he gains more experience as a starter, but a few brutal mistakes have cost the team games that they could have won.
As a runner, Chiles sometimes appears hesitant just to take off and run, trying to dance out of the pocket and make a throw. Those are the plays where he needs to just throw the ball away.
He has also been a bit careless with the football, resulting in fumbles. Chiles has lost three fumbles this season, along with his eight interceptions. These should go away as he plays more.
He is certainly improving at seeing the field. He did not throw an interception against Oregon, making better decisions throwing the football. Michigan State fans should be encouraged by his growth as a passer.
It is certainly frustrating to see the expected star quarterback turn the ball over and look human at times. However, Chiles is learning and improving every week.
Michigan State has a few tough games left on the schedule that stand in its way of bowl eligibility. This staff will turn to Chiles to lead them there and continue to improve.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.