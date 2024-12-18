Which 2025 MSU Signees Could Contribute Immediately?
The Michigan State Spartans’ 2025 high school signing class is almost complete.
Every high school commit beyond Bryson Williams has signed their national letter of intent and will be Spartans in 2025. Jonathan Smith’s staff was able to get a better feel for the entire landscape, much more than it was able to last year when Smith took the job in November.
While it usually takes time for players to adjust to the college level, Smith could call on some of his incoming freshmen to contribute to next year’s team. It is tough for freshmen to see the field early, but MSU may have some candidates.
But who are they?
Let’s identify them.
Defensive lineman Derrick Simmons - The highest-rated player in this class being an immediate contributor feels like low-hanging fruit, but Simmons has the physical profile to get on the field early.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound four-star out of Frankenmuth, Michigan, has the strength and athleticism to rotate in on the defensive line early in his career. He has the motor to make constant plays.
While MSU has several experienced defensive linemen, Simmons could still break through and produce as a freshman.
Cornerback Aydan West - MSU worked overtime to keep West committed after Virginia Tech and Ohio State pursued him hard, but as it stands, West will be a Spartan.
The three-star cornerback out of Gaithersburg, Maryland, already has college size and impressive ball-hawking instincts. He has great recovery speed if he gets beat and has loose hips in coverage.
With a few defensive back departures through the transfer portal and the Spartans running out of eligibility, West has a shot at seeing the field early and often, as the staff felt he would be an important piece for this team.
Wide receiver Braylon Collier - Collier dominated his senior season at Perkins High School in Sandusky, Ohio.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver showed he has college-ready size and skills throughout the state playoffs, catching eight passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the state championship.
MSU has lost several wide receivers to the transfer portal, and even if they add receivers, Collier should still have a shot to play as a depth receiver. Spartans wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins has developed receivers before, and Collier could be next.
