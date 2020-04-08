East Lansing, MI—When new Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker stood at the podium when he was introduced, he called this job a "dream job." But why? He had been to the highest places of college and pro football, so what made East Lansing his dream?

"I owe a lot to Michigan State. When Nick Saban gave me an opportunity to begin my coaching career here in 1997, I was here as a grad assistant in 97 and 98, that really laid a foundation for me as a football coach. I learned a lot about coaching. The coaching profession here at Michigan State, because of that experience, which was a great experience here with coach Saban, his staff, and everyone connected to Michigan State football, because of that experience, I was able to see myself having a career in coaching. I knew that I had made the right decision to go into the profession, and I've never forgotten that. There hasn't been a day that has gone by in my coaching career that I haven't at some point referred back to some type of experience that I had here with Nick Saban and the coaching staff here at Michigan State. Over the many years, this will be my 24th season coming up here as a coach, and it is a place where I initially felt very comfortable, felt welcomed. It is a family-oriented environment here. It is a place where over the years that I always would dream about maybe one day returning too, so this is absolutely a dream job for me."

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

