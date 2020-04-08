Spartan Nation
Exclusive:  Why Is Michigan State Mel Tucker's Dream Job?

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—When new Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker stood at the podium when he was introduced, he called this job a "dream job." But why? He had been to the highest places of college and pro football, so what made East Lansing his dream?

"I owe a lot to Michigan State. When Nick Saban gave me an opportunity to begin my coaching career here in 1997, I was here as a grad assistant in 97 and 98, that really laid a foundation for me as a football coach. I learned a lot about coaching. The coaching profession here at Michigan State, because of that experience, which was a great experience here with coach Saban, his staff, and everyone connected to Michigan State football, because of that experience, I was able to see myself having a career in coaching. I knew that I had made the right decision to go into the profession, and I've never forgotten that. There hasn't been a day that has gone by in my coaching career that I haven't at some point referred back to some type of experience that I had here with Nick Saban and the coaching staff here at Michigan State. Over the many years, this will be my 24th season coming up here as a coach, and it is a place where I initially felt very comfortable, felt welcomed. It is a family-oriented environment here. It is a place where over the years that I always would dream about maybe one day returning too, so this is absolutely a dream job for me." 

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

