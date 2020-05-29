Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
All Stories
MSU Football

William Peagler Ready to Impact Michigan State Recruiting

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—William Peagler’s resume speaks for itself. The young coach may not have as many birthdays as some coaches, but he has a resume to compete with many of them—Mel Tucker’s faith in him as paid off early in recruiting.

It is no secret that Peagler doesn’t have years of experience in the road recruiting, but he has experience at various levels that has him ready for the challenge.

The only limitations you have from a GA/QC standpoint in recruiting is you can’t go out on the road and recruit. That’s probably the piece that I’ve been missing as far as, at least what perception wise, people think,” Peagler said. “I coached junior college football at Coffeyville Community College, and I coached at Jones Junior College. I coached at Valdosta State, so I’ve got the experience going on the road and getting to see all these coaches and going through that whole process.”

Peagler’s time in the SEC molded him. With all respect to Coffeyville, Jones, and Valdosta, being on the road for those schools doesn’t compare to the limitations of working at traditional power like Georgia.

“The thing at Georgia, Georgia, was the best example, the best move I ever made in my career was being a GA at Georgia. What I learned was that recruiting is everything. We want to develop our program and all that, and we’re going to develop the kids and all that stuff, but if you don’t recruit good players, you’ve got no chance,” Peagler says. “Coach Smart, he’s phenomenal in a lot of different ways, but the thing that stood out to me the most is you have to recruit every single second of every single day. That’s the best thing I’ve learned from the last 15 years, is you have to recruit.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1 @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ross Els on Limited Access with Michigan State Team

Ross Els on the ability to connect with his Michigan State team during the pandemic and what advantages he has having coached in the Big Ten before.

McLain Moberg

Catching Up with Michigan State Great Ulish Booker

What is Michigan State great Ulish Booker doing now? We caught up with the Spartan great to let you know.

Jeff Dullack

Three-star CB Gabe Nealy decommits from Michigan State

Three-star cornerback, Gabe Nealy, has decommitted from the Michigan State Spartans.

McLain Moberg

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31

The Division I Council voted to extend the recruiting dead period for all sports through July 31.

McLain Moberg

Tom Izzo on Michigan State's Joey Hauser

Tom Izzo on Michigan State's Joey Hauser and how hard he worked to improve his game after the NCAA denied his request for a waiver.

McLain Moberg

Jay Johnson on New Michigan State Offense

Jay Johnson reveals what his side of the ball will look like while indicating how strongly he felt about the Michigan State offense.

McLain Moberg

Big Ten Delays the Release of Football Game Times

Big Ten released a statement saying it's decided to extend the deadline past June 1 for determining football game times early in the year.

McLain Moberg

Exclusive: New UCLA A.D. Martin Jarmond's Spartan Past Helps Another Racial Breakthrough

Exclusive: New UCLA A.D. Martin Jarmond's Spartan Past Helps Another Racial Breakthrough

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Exclusive: New UCLA AD Martin Jarmond Questions, Answers

Exclusive: New UCLA AD Martin Jarmond goes into comprehensive details on why he left Boston College and what it was about UCLA that drew him.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

MIKAWELL

The Greatest Spartans to ever play in the NFL

Rick Gosselin writes who he believes to be the best Spartans to ever play in the NFL. Spartan Nation discusses his list while making a few changes of our own.

McLain Moberg

by

Preppie1969