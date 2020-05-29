William Peagler Ready to Impact Michigan State Recruiting

East Lansing, Mich—William Peagler’s resume speaks for itself. The young coach may not have as many birthdays as some coaches, but he has a resume to compete with many of them—Mel Tucker’s faith in him as paid off early in recruiting.

It is no secret that Peagler doesn’t have years of experience in the road recruiting, but he has experience at various levels that has him ready for the challenge.

“The only limitations you have from a GA/QC standpoint in recruiting is you can’t go out on the road and recruit. That’s probably the piece that I’ve been missing as far as, at least what perception wise, people think,” Peagler said. “I coached junior college football at Coffeyville Community College, and I coached at Jones Junior College. I coached at Valdosta State, so I’ve got the experience going on the road and getting to see all these coaches and going through that whole process.”

Peagler’s time in the SEC molded him. With all respect to Coffeyville, Jones, and Valdosta, being on the road for those schools doesn’t compare to the limitations of working at traditional power like Georgia.

“The thing at Georgia, Georgia, was the best example, the best move I ever made in my career was being a GA at Georgia. What I learned was that recruiting is everything. We want to develop our program and all that, and we’re going to develop the kids and all that stuff, but if you don’t recruit good players, you’ve got no chance,” Peagler says. “Coach Smart, he’s phenomenal in a lot of different ways, but the thing that stood out to me the most is you have to recruit every single second of every single day. That’s the best thing I’ve learned from the last 15 years, is you have to recruit.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

