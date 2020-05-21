William Peagler on Michigan State Running Backs

East Lansing, Mich—When discussing recruiting about any college sport, it isn’t long until you hear the term, “Class separation.” It is something that every coach concentrates on. It is the objective of keeping your players separated evenly by class, so as not to have your player’s bunched close together and losing a mass amount of young men in one graduating class.

That is a problem facing William Peagler, the new Michigan State Spartan running backs coach. So is he considering red shirts this season to gain some class separation?

“Yeah, that’s a good question. As far as the redshirting piece, that’s something I would probably leave up to Coach Tucker or Coach Johnson and myself as we talk about it,” Peagler said. “Just trying to find out what is best for our football team long term. We are in a position, especially on the front end here that we got to get the best players on the field however we can.

“And if that’s all three of those sophomores, we are going to find a way to do that. But it is unique to have that many guys in the same class.”

But Peagler wanted to make one point very clear. “Again, the best players are going to play, and we’re going to do everything we can. Maybe that’s putting two of those guys on the field at the same time. I don’t know how much that’s been done here previously, but if that’s what we have to do to be successful, we’re going to do it.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

