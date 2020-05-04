Spartan Nation
William Peagler on Being at Michigan State with Mel Tucker

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—William Peagler is a young coach, but it doesn’t disqualify him as a good coach. He has made immediate impacts on recruiting already. He discussed his first impression of being in East Lansing on the staff of Mel Tucker and Michigan State Spartan football.

“I think my initial impressions of Michigan State is just the love for the football in the community and the University. You can really feel it when you drive around town; I thought that stood out initially upon arriving. I went to a couple of restaurants, and immediately they recognized me, I guess maybe from some things publicly, and that type of thing and just told me how excited they were about our staff being here.”

Peagler went on to assess his running backs. “As far as the running back room, I obviously haven’t had a lot of opportunities to see those guys on the field but been impressed with their mental makeup being in the meetings with them. Guys are locked in; they are asking the right type of questions. I think schematically; we are getting a lot better in understanding what we are trying to accomplish. I watched a little bit of film on those guys upon getting here. I think they are a talented group I do. I think they are one of the better groups that’s here on the football team. They are made of the right stuff. Obviously, Elijah (Collins) got a lot of carries last year, Anthony’s (Williams) played a lot of football, and Connor (Heyward). You got a good group, a good nucleus. Brandon (Wright) played a little last year. Just the right type of kids that stands out to me more than anything.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

