William Peagler Talks Road To Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich—William Peagler’s journey to Michigan State as the running backs coach has been a winding path, but he had made the most of it when opportunity knocked at his door. So what happened at Colorado that started the trajectory he is on now?

“Without getting too specific on what led me to the running back deal, I was working with the quarterbacks; quality control there, where we really can’t coach the players, but I was in all the meetings. We had a situation come up where Coach (Mel) Tucker and Coach (Jay) Johnson decided to move me on the field, and I coached the running backs throughout all the fall camp, and the first four games of the season,” Peagler says. “I was able to go out on the road and recruit, and I think Coach Tucker was able to see me in a little different light, being able to go out and recruit and what I took away from the players.”

Making the most of an opportunity is vital for players and young coaches. Peagler seized his and showed Tucker what he needed to see.

“He got to see me in position meetings with those guys, teaching, developing, and doing all those things on the field. We played a lot of young kids at Colorado last year; I don’t think we had a single senior in the running back room. I think the oldest guy was actually a sophomore, so he got to see me develop those guys, and I think put a pretty productive product on the field.”

But while Tucker was checking out Peagler, Peagler was checking him out. So why did he follow him to East Lansing? “Ultimately, why I came here, you guys have met him already and talked to him, I mean Coach Tucker kind of sells himself, he’s real, truthful, he tells it like it is, there’s not a lot of fuss with him, and I appreciate that. I was obviously at Georgia with him, and he’s the same guy he was back then that he is today. Nothing’s changed, he’s relentless. He says that quite a lot, but he is high velocity and about what he talks about.” Peagler says.

“I think when you’re around him, and our players are around him, you feel that, and it’s easy to get on board with him and support him. The ultimate piece in this whole thing is recruiting. People talk about recruiting every day, and he lives it. He is constantly recruiting; it never ends; it never ends; it never ends. It’s hard not to want to work for a guy like that. He makes it easy, and I’m proud to call him a friend, and I’m excited about the future here.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

