William Peagler's Age a Blessing at Michigan State

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, Mich—William Peagler is a young coach. But remember what happens when you assume he is not a good coach. He has already paid high dividends for Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Peagler is also smart enough to know at his age what he doesn't know. So who does he lean on for advice?

"Actually, Coach (Mike) Tressel and I have spoken on the phone; he's been very helpful in helping me in the Ohio area with recruiting and just giving me the right advice on the right coaches and keeping in contact with those guys and building those relationships," Peagler says. "I lean on Coach (Jay) Johnson a lot. I've been around Coach (Jay) Johnson; I think this is our sixth year together. He's a guy that I look up to; he does things the right way. 

"I guess the other thing that stands out to me, I know age-wise, as far as the experience piece, a lot of people see me as a young coach, but I don't think I'm a young coach. I've been coaching since I was in college as an undergrad at Clemson. So, I've been coaching since I was, I think I was 20 years old."

 

Peagler took time to explain his resume, "Maybe in terms of the Division I experience I'm a little limited, but I think I am pretty experienced because I've been in all type of different situations and worked with a lot of good football coaches that I've leaned on through the years. The inexperience piece doesn't really concern me just because I think I am ready, and I think I've been around the right people. I think ultimately, I'm ready."

 But one advantage of youth is that you have a stronger bond with younger players. "Obviously, I kind of speak the same language as some of the kids, especially in the recruiting process, because I am a little younger. Some of the things I'm interested in, they are interested in. Kids make fun of me all the time in the running back room, like 'you need to get some Jordan's or something man,' and I'm like 'well y'all pick them out and I'll get them.' (laughing) It's fun, being able to relate to those guys. That's probably a better question for some of our players when you guys get the chance to see them again, but I think I do relate to them, and I think being in a similar time frame in our lives, we do some things. It wasn't that long ago I was in college, so I think some of the things I've done right and some of the things I've done wrong."

Tell us some of your thoughts on William Peagler's age in the comment section below.

