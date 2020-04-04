Mason Randolph Class of '21 Offensive Lineman on Michigan State Offer

After being offered by Colorado before Mel Tucker and some of his staff departed for Michigan State, Yorba Linda (CA) 2021 3-star offensive lineman Mason Randolph was in touch with the Spartan coaching staff recently and picked up his first Big Ten offer from Michigan State.

Randolph told Spartan Nation that his offer came from offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and was excited to see that the staff was still very interested in him even after the transition from Boulder to East Lansing.

“I woke up one morning with a text from Coach Kap, and he told me to call him,” he said. “I called him up, and we chatted for a little bit, and then he offered me. It just felt great. I was ecstatic because when they moved over from Colorado, it just showed that they cared about me and me as a player. They followed me from one place to another and didn’t just forget about me that felt nice.”

Randolph spoke highly of Kapilovic and said that he has a good relationship with the Spartan offensive line coach.

“It’s great, I love Coach Kap,” he said. “He’s a great man. Hopefully, one day I can build a deeper relationship with him once I’m at a college.”

With a Michigan State offer now in hand, Randolph said that after watching Michigan State’s win over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl, the offer was an exciting one for him. Randolph added that he feels Tucker, Kapilovic and the rest of the staff are the right choice to lead the Spartan program forward.

“I watched the bowl game last year with Wake Forest, it was a really good game when I was watching it, it was entertaining,” he said. “It was pretty surreal to get that offer after seeing them. I have nothing but faith in Coach Kap and Coach Tucker to build that program there.”

When it comes to the possibility of taking a visit to East Lansing, Randolph said that he and his family have already discussed a list of schools where he wants to visit, and Michigan State is high on his list.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I’ve been talking with my family and discussing where we want to go, and Michigan State is definitely up there.”

A big, physical, 6-foot-4, 303-pound offensive lineman that is an exceptional run blocker, Randolph already looks the part of a Power 5 offensive guard. He fits the bill of what the Michigan State coaching staff is looking for in offensive linemen on the recruiting trail.

Randolph described himself as a ‘mauler’ and feels his high school scheme, which is run-heavy, is ideal for his style of play.

“I’m a mauler, I fit perfectly into the offensive scheme we run 70 (percent) and pass 30 percent,” he said. “It fits perfectly for me, we run all of the time, and I just love destroying people. The person in front of me lining up, they’re donezo.”

Randolph credited his coaches for teaching him his physical style of play, which has helped him become a top offensive line recruit.

“My coaches,” he said. “I have two great offensive line coaches who have taught me everything and have been mentors to me.”

In addition to his Michigan State offer, Randolph also holds offers from Boise State, Colorado, San Jose State, Utah, and Utah State.

“It’s been crazy,” Randolph said of the recruiting process. “Just going step by step with my family, being blessed every step of the way. I’m learning what I need to do to get to where I need to be and just figuring things out.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

