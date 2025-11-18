Former MSU Star Battles Alma Mater as Opponent
The Michigan State Spartans take on an Iowa Hawkeyes team that has had and looked really good this season.
It’s been more of the same for Kirk Ferentz’s Hawkeyes this season, as their offense is poor and their defense has been one of the best in the nation. Iowa has another chance at an eight-win season as a result.
The Hawkeyes’ defense has remained one of the best units in college football for a long time, and one of the biggest reasons for this is the presence of defensive coordinator, a former Michigan State Spartan, Phil Parker.
Many of college football’s best programs have tried to pull Parker away from Iowa City, but he has remained loyal to Ferentz and Iowa football. MSU is among those teams, but Parker had no interest in leaving.
Not even for his alma mater. Yes, you read that right.
Former MSU star DB Phil Parker, Iowa's elite DC
In case you didn’t know, Parker played defensive back for the Spartans from 1982 to 1985 and was a graduate assistant in 1987.
Parker totaled 15 interceptions in his four years with the Spartans. He has often been ranked among the best assistant coaches in college football.
Even when the Hawkeyes’ offense has some of the worst seasons in college football history, the team remains competitive because of how elite Parker’s defenses have been.
Not only are his defenses elite, but they have won Iowa games for as long as Parker has been there. He joined the Hawkeyes as a defensive backs coach when Ferentz took the job in 1999.
Parker took over as the defensive coordinator in 2012, and since then, the Hawkeyes have been among college football’s elite.
Iowa ranked 33rd in total defense when Parker took the job, but since then, the Hawkeyes have never ranked outside the top 20. They rank sixth this season.
In fact, the Hawkeyes have finished at an average of 14th in total defense since Parker took over. Iowa will remain an elite defense as long as Parker is calling it.
The Spartans have struggled to move the football this season, so Saturday’s game will be tough for Jonathan Smith’s group. Iowa’s defense always has good run-stoppers, linebackers who are tackling machines, and future NFL players at defensive back.
Parker has put several players in the NFL, including Cooper DeJean, AJ Epenesa, Jack Campbell, Dane Belton, and Riley Moss.
MSU will likely have a bad time on Saturday afternoon, and it’s because someone who once picked off passes in the Green and White will make life difficult for the Spartans’ offense.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Phil Parker and his impact at Iowa when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.