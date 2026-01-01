Former Starting Michigan State OL to Enter Transfer Portal

One of Michigan State's former full-time starters on the offensive line is going to enter the transfer portal.

Right tackle Ashton Lepo , who started all 12 of MSU's games in 2024, announced Thursday afternoon that he would be entering the transfer portal, which officially opens on Friday. Lepo also made four appearances with two starts this past year, but suffered a season-ending injury.

Michigan State's Montorie Foster Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with teammate Ashton Lepo during the first quarter in the game against Purdue on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lepo's path towards becoming a starter had been largely erased last season. Michigan State added Conner Moore via the portal last offseason, who became the Spartans' starting right tackle this past season. Both he and left tackle Stanton Ramil have the chance to return in 2026, and neither has made a portal announcement in the wake of the team's coaching change.

The total number of players planning to enter the transfer portal has now reached 35. A large roster reset was always likely after the firing of Jonathan Smith following a 4-8 season, but seeing it in practice with Pat Fitzgerald can seem a little jarring. Michigan State football will look much, much different next fall.

More on Lepo

Lepo came to Michigan State as a three-star prospect out of Grand Haven, Mich. He was recruited by former MSU offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, who is now at Alabama. Lepo was also ranked 948th overall in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite rankings, choosing Michigan State over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, and Indiana.

He will still have two years of eligibility left after spending four years with the Spartans. Lepo redshirted during his true freshman season and presumably got a medical redshirt for this past season. After rotating in a bit in 2023, Lepo became a full-time starter in 2024. He received a 45.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus across that '24 campaign.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers (35) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining)

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Ashton Lepo entering the portal when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW