Former Spartan Draymond Green Praises Tom Izzo's Character And Resilience

Michigan State has reached a record of 9-1 on the season after a riveting rivalry game against Penn State, in which both teams fought hard and kept it close to the very end.

With a final score of 76-72 , much of the praise has gone to much-deserved people, such as Divine Ugochukwu, who played almost perfectly, and Jeremy Fears Jr., who is gaining national momentum.

However, praise has often not gone to the person who deserves it the most, Tom Izzo, as he's not only the one who signed all of the current and soon-to-be Spartans players but the person who has mirrored his own good qualities onto his players.

Some of what Izzo had projected off of himself and onto his players is a strong character that finds a way to do what is right, but also a resilience that does not back down.

These words have been spoken out by MSU alumni and NBA star Draymond Green, who recently shared one of his favorite memories with Izzo on social media.

What he said will be shown below, and a brief analysis of Green's memory of Izzo will be further down.

What Draymond Green Said About Tom Izzo

The Meaning In Draymond Green's Memory Of Tom Izzo

One of the biggest things that is necessary to a good head coach of any sport is to have a good heart, one that can stand up for the team and find a way to do what must be done without harming anything in the process.

That is exactly what Izzo did when trying to recruit Green, as he claimed that he would fire his then-assistant Lori, yet did not make any harm to her job.

However, in the claim he put forth, Izzo was able to convince Green and Green's mother to keep MSU in high consideration, ultimately benefiting the team greatly without bringing any harm to Lori's job.

Furthermore, he was resilient, as when Green's mother threatened to leave after grilling Izzo with questions, Izzo did not leave in the adversity but instead embraced it.

His resilience to the intensity was huge in bringing Green to Michigan State, and was immensely beneficial to the team in the future.

To receive such high praise from the big NBA name that is Draymond Green, especially so long after having been together, is no small feat, and the character and resilience he brought is still being projected onto his players today.

