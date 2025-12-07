Why Concern for MSU's Fears isn't Necessary After Tough Duke Game

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State is going to need more scoring from Jeremy Fears Jr. in the future.

It's one of the next steps in his evolution as a player at MSU, but he fell short in that regard during the Spartans' 66-60 loss to Duke on Saturday. All six of Fears' points came from the free-throw line, as he went 0-for-10 from the field.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. communicates to teammates against Duke during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears still had about as good a game as one could have with that shooting line. He tied a career-high with 13 assists, committed only one turnover, and had two steals, as well. Michigan State has gotten at least six assists from Fears in every game this season, but the Spartans have been at their strongest when he has been able to contribute as a scorer.

The best example of this was MSU's win over North Carolina. Fears got seven assists, but a big reason Michigan State won big on Thanksgiving was because of Fears' career-high 19 points that he accumulated largely through jumpers.

What Fears Said After Duke

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks following a 66-60 loss to the Duke Blue Devils at the Breslin Center on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"[Against] UNC, I was 8-for-10," Fears said postgame. "It felt like I didn't miss a shot. But then tonight, I was 0-for-10, so I missed every shot. So I just know that it comes with basketball. Stay confident, keep shooting. You don't make it if you don't shoot."

The progress that Fears has made as a scorer is still undeniable. His percentages from both inside and outside the arc are up from last year, and he's also taking more shot attempts per game in both categories. That's even though he just went 0-for-10 against Duke.

Part of what makes Fears a special player is also that he found other ways to contribute, despite being ice-cold from the field. He recorded 13 assists, tying his career-high, to just one turnover on Saturday and had two steals.

"He didn't shoot it well, but I'm really proud," head coach Tom Izzo said of Fears. "He was so good again in the huddles. He was asking me questions and suggesting things that worked. He's starting to really see the game."

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, moves the ball as Duke's Caleb Foster defends during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Do whatever I can to win the game," Fears said on what he tells himself when he's having a tough scoring night. "I don't really care about the shooting, the points, and all of that, but do whatever you can to win the game. So whether that's passing, that's shooting, that's guarding, and just understanding that that's what comes with basketball. You've got to stay confident."

Fears' play before Saturday is more than enough for him to deserve the grace to have a tough game. It's a long season, so games like this are going to pop up from time to time. Given the speed of Fears' development at MSU, there should be no reason to believe this will be a recurring issue.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. gets the crowd louder before a Duke free throw during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images