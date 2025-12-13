MSU Basketball Signees Continue Strong Performances

Michigan State signees Ethan Taylor and Carlos Medlock Jr. are not only future teammates in East Lansing, but also current teammates at Link Academy. Link, the third-ranked high school team in the country, was invited to the Nike EYBL Showcase to face No. 8 Long Island Lutheran (LUHI).

Against LUHI, Link dominated from the opening tip. Medlock scored five points in the first quarter, showcasing his footwork with a fadeaway jumper from the free-throw line before displaying his range with a step-back three-pointer from NBA distance.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock dribbles up the floor during the second annual Rocket Hoop Classic on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Westland John Glenn. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

He continued to excel throughout the game, finishing with a team-high 18 points, while also adding two assists, a steal, and a block.

While Medlock thrived, Taylor struggled to find consistent playing time coming off the bench. He battled foul trouble throughout the night, finishing with four fouls, and tied for the team high in turnovers with two.

Although the box score does not reflect a strong performance, Taylor still made an impact on the defensive end. His 7-foot-2 frame allowed him to alter shots around the rim and protect the paint.

Link Academy closed out the game with a convincing 75–53 victory, improving to 9–0 on the season and earning its eighth win by 20 or more points.

Scouting Medlock and Taylor

Carlos Medlock Jr is ranked as the No. 67 player in the Class of 2026 and the seventh-ranked point guard, according to 247Sports. ESPN analyst Adam Finkelstein describes Medlock as a player who, despite being undersized, is extremely crafty and creative with the ball in his hands. Medlock is also a strong defender, using his quickness to slip under screens and recover to contest shots effectively.

“Medlock may be undersized, but he’s extremely talented and creative with the ball. He has total command of his handle, can play at full speed with complete control, and can break down defenders almost at will," Finkelstein said.

"He’s got an assortment of acrobatic layups and clever finishes in the paint, but can also rise up and dunk on unsuspecting defenders. When the game slows down, he’s still almost impossible to corral, as he’ll split ball screens and create space for tough pull-ups or step-backs off the dribble."

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches action from the bench during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. MSU won, 71-52. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Ethan Taylor is ranked as the No. 28 player in the Class of 2026 and the second-ranked center, per 247Sports. Despite his limited minutes in this game, Taylor remains an elite rim protector and rim runner with significant room for development. He is also an underrated passer, capable of finding open cutters out of the post.

“Ultimately, Taylor may be the most physically gifted big man in the class,” Finkelstein said. “He’s already made rapid strides, and as he continues to get more assertive and aggressive, his impact should only continue to grow.”

In a statement win for Link Academy, both Michigan State signees made contributions on both ends of the floor. Michigan State fans should be excited about what Medlock and Taylor can bring to East Lansing when they eventually suit up for Tom Izzo.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's win against Penn State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW