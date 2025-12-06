Reserve Michigan State EDGE to Enter Transfer Portal

Michigan State is losing a little bit of its depth on the defensive side of the ball.

On Friday, MSU redshirt freshman Stone Chaney's representation, The Athletes Firm, announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. The firm's post on X also indicated that Chaney has all four years of his eligibility remaining, indicating that he had received a medical redshirt for this season, where he did not play.

Stone Chaney - 6’4” 260lb.



Athletic EDGE from Michigan State University has officially entered the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining.



Stone is ready to bring his work ethic, discipline, and playmaking ability to the right program.



Coaches/GM’s contact us… pic.twitter.com/YTqKlyBFAp — TheAthletesFirm (@TheAthletesFirm) December 5, 2025

Chaney only appeared in one game during his Spatan career: the Prairie View A&M game of the 2024 season. He made six total snaps in that game --- five defensive, one special teams --- and made 1.5 tackles for loss in his very limited action.

This is the third Michigan State player who has announced that they will be entering the transfer portal since the offseason began. The other two are running back Makhi Frazier and wide receiver Nick Marsh , making Chaney the first defensive player to say he's leaving. With the coaching change from Jonathan Smith to Pat Fitzgerald , it'll likely be a busy portal period for the Spartans.

More on Chaney

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Chaney joined Michigan State as a preferred walk-on as part of Smith's first recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Chaney had two FBS offers from Army and Toledo. He attended Detroit Catholic Central and was ranked No. 2,850 overall in the 2024 class on the 247Sports' Composite rankings.

A native of Novi, Mich., Chaney was listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds on this year's Michigan State roster. He was also a high school teammate with four-star wide receiver Samson Gash , who is verbally committed to MSU, but other schools are pushing hard to flip him.

Other Portal News

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) rolls out and looks to throw during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Not all transfer portal-related news has been all bad, though. Even though Fitzgerald hasn't officially hired anybody to his staff, a few notable MSU players have indicated that they will be remaining in East Lansing.

The most notable such announcement came from quarterback Alessio Milivojevic , who started the final four games of this past season and looked really promising and mature for a redshirt freshman. He posted some photos on Instagram and captioned them "run it back."

Additionally, there have been similar-looking posts from linebacker Brady Pretzlaff, kicker Martin Connington, and wide receiver Evan Boyd.

Just like Milivojevic, they are all players with plenty of eligibility left and could end up being true contributors next season.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Outgoing Transfers (3)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining)

Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining)

Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining)