20 Michigan State Hockey Coach Danton Cole Ready To Host Minnesota

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #20 Michigan State Spartan hockey team and their head coach Danton Cole are ready to host perennial Big Ten power Minnesota this weekend. Cole took time to talk to the media ahead of this big series.

MSU Hockey Super SID Jeff Barnes put together some key notes about this contest to get you ready:

• No. 20 Michigan State starts the New Year by hosting Minnesota this Friday and Saturday at Munn Ice Arena... The series will be the first of a six-game month for the Spartans as they’ll play at Munn four times in January.

• MSU has 14 regular-season contests remaining, all of which are conference games.

• The Spartans are 7-4-1 since Nov. 14, including going 4-3 in December ... MSU is currently 17th in the PairWiserankings.

• Patrick Khodorenko leads the Spartans in goals (10) and points (20) and is tied with Dennis Cesana for the lead in assists (10) ... The senior’s 10 goals are tied for second among Big Ten skaters ... In Big Ten play, Khodorenkoranks second in goals (7) and 10th in points (9).

• Senior John Lethemon leads the Big Ten in save percentage at .938 – which ranks seventh in the nation - while ranking second in the league in wins with 11, and third in goals-against average at 2.06 ... Lethemon’s four shutouts lead the Big Ten and are second-most in the country.

• Four Spartans had points in both games of the GLI – Sam Saliba (2g), Jagger Joshua (2a), Logan Lambdin (1g,1a) and Tommy Miller (1g, 1a).

• Mitchell Lewandowski, who ranks second on the team with 15 points (6g, 9a), has been held without a point just once in the last five games and has a 3-3--6 scoring line over the five games ... He started the five-game stretch with a season-high three points (2g, 1a) in a 5-4 win over Wisconsin, and two games later scored the OT winner against Arizona State

• Dennis Cesana’s 14 points and 10 assists are both tied for second among Big Ten defensemen ... Cesana had his first three-point game of the season (1g, 2a) and fourth of his career the last time out against Ferris State, earning a spot on the GLI All-Tournament team.

• Michigan State has extinguished 27-of-29 opponent power plays over the last eight games, good for a 93.1%penalty kill percentage ... In Big Ten play, MSU leads the league with a 90.6% penalty kill percentage (29-of-32).

• Michigan State ranks seventh in the country in faceoff winning percentage at .534 ... Junior Tommy Apap leads the Big Ten in faceoff wins with 218 and winning percentage at .586.

• Eight different players have accounted for the Spartans’ 10 game-winning goals.

• The Spartans are averaging 36 shots on goal over the last six games – 7.55 above their season average

