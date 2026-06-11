Best Bets Today for June 11: Day 158 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Picks for World Cup and NHL)

The wait is finally over, the World Cup is here!

That means that we can take a break from betting on Major League Baseball for my challenge of betting $100 every day for a year and change things up by focusing on some soccer action.

We had a profitable day yesterday, and now we are one more winning day away from returning to the green for the year. Let's dive into my best bets for today's action.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-1 (+$32.69)

Year-to-date: 272-288-7 (-$13.32)

June 11 Picks and Best Bets

$20: Raul Jimenez Anytime Goalscorer (+150) via DraftKings

$40: Czechia ML Draw No Bet (-105) vs. South Korea via BetMGM

$20: Golden Knights +136 vs. Hurricanes via DraftKings

$20: Pavel Dorofeyev OVER 0.5 Points (+122) via FanDuel

Mexico vs. South Africa Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Raul Jimenez to Score (+150)

Raúl Jiménez, the 35-year-old Mexican striker, is the heart and soul of this Mexico squad, and in the opening match in Mexico City, it makes too much sense for him to find the back of the net. He has scored 45 goals in 124 appearances for Mexico in his career, and he's now as motivated as ever after suffering through an injury in the 2022 World Cup that kept him in a bench role throughout the tournament.

Mexico will face South Africa in its opener, a team that's not exactly known for having a stout defensive front. South Africa has allowed its opponents to score at least one goal in five of its last six matches.

Jiminez scoring in the opening match would be an emotional moment for all of Mexico. Instead of laying the -260 price tag on Mexico to win this match, I'm going to back their star striker to score at +150.

South Korea vs. Czechia Prediction

Pick: $40 on Czechia ML Draw No Bet (-105)

Early in the tournament, I'm going to lean on the "tie no bet" moneyline option instead of the standard "three-way moneyline" for most matches; that way, if the match ends in a draw, we'll at least get our bet amount back.

With that being said, I like the underdog in this match. Czechia's biggest strength is its size and physicality, which is something they can use to their advantage against South Korea. They're an underrated squad in this tournament, and I believe they have the right style to get the upset win on Match Day 1.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 Prediction

Pick: $20 on Golden Knights +136

The underlying metrics in this series have been too close for me not to back the team that's set as +136 underdogs, even if it's a road game for them. The Hurricanes have a very slight advantage in expected goals, while both teams have the exact same amount of high-danger scoring chances, with 51.

The Hurricanes also have a goaltending problem. Frederik Andersen has struggled significantly since the start of the Eastern Conference Final, and Brandon Bussi hasn't been the answer either. In my opinion, there's value on the underdogs in Game 5.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Pavel Dorofeyev OVER 0.5 Points (+122)

Pavel Dorofeyev has 14 points so far in the playoffs, and he's second on the Golden Knights in expected goals with 7.2. He's been playing on the third line, but he's on the first power-play unit, which plays a big role in how often he can get in the mix offensively. Plus-money on him to record a goal or an assist against a team that has goaltending issues seems like a great bet to me.

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