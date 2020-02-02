Michigan State Spartan Hockey Reloads With Four Recruits In 21 Class

Spartan Hockey Reloads With Four Recruits In 21 Class

The Michigan State hockey teams finds themselves on a roll this season. They are in a dogfight for a Big Ten title and have anchored down a top 25 ranking and a great shot at the NCAA tournament. But don’t think head coach Danton Cole isn’t thinking about the future. The Spartans head man recently signed a terrific class of youngsters for the 21 class.

We have Cole’s thoughts and a look at each of them from our buddy Jeff Barnes, the terrific MSU hockey SID:

Spartan Hockey Signs Four for 2020-21

EAST LANSING – Michigan State head coach Danton Cole announced the initial phase of its recruiting class for next season. Pierce Charleson (G/Aurora, Ontario/Brooks Bandits), Calvin Dybicz (D/Elk Grove Village, Ill./Tri-City Storm), Aiden Gallacher (D/Rochester Hills, Mich./Youngstown Phantoms) and Kristof Papp (F/Budapest, Hungary/Madison Capitols) have all signed National Letters of Intent to join the Spartans for the 2020-21 season.

“This first wave of recruits is exciting for Spartan hockey,” Cole said. “We have great seniors and it is important that the men we have coming in are going to be able to take their place and help us to continue to grow as a program. One characteristic of our student-athletes we find invaluable is leadership both on and off the ice. This group exemplifies leadership and will help us to build our Spartan hockey family.

“This class will leave its impact on our program just as the players before them and we look forward to working together to accomplish their dreams. They will also be the first class that spends all four of their years here in the new addition to Munn Ice Arena.

“There is still some work to do to finish this class and we are excited to continue to build here at MSU.”

Pierce Charleson

Aurora, Ontario | Brooks Bandits (AJHL) | G | 6-2, 190 | DOB: 2/27/00

Has won at every level … Athletic goalie with good size (6-2) … Has excellent hands … Possesses excellent focus and mental toughness.

Led the Brooks Bandits to the 2019 AJHL championship and Centennial Cup (National Junior A championship), putting up a 2.11 GAA and .907 save percentage in 15 playoff games … Went 42-2 with a 2.16 GAA and .913 save percentage in 44 regular season games for Brooks in 2018-19 … Currently leads the AJHL in wins with 20 in 22 games to go along with a 2.47 GAA … Posted a 1.51 GAA and .921 save percentage for the Caledonia Corvairs of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League in 2017-18 … Spent most of the 2016-17 season with the Barrie Colts Midget AAA team, posting a 2.41 GAA in 20 games … Also played midget hockey for the York Simcoe Express.

Calvin Dybicz

Elk Grove Village, Ill. | Tri-City Storm (USHL) | D | 6-0, 183 | DOB: 7/16/00

Elite skater and defender … Breaks out of his own zone extremely well … Has excellent strength and conditioning … Possesses a willingness to play physical.

Playing his second full USHL season with the Tri-City Storm where he has appeared in 16 games … Had eight points (1g, 7a) in 57 games for the Storm in 2018-19, helping the team to the USHL regular season title ... Played 46 games for the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL, collecting 24 points (8g, 16a), his first full season in junior hockey in 2017-18 … Made his USHL debut in 2016-17, picking up one assist five games for Cedar Rapids … Played two seasons of U16 for the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals … Played bantam hockey for the Chicago Mission.

Aiden Gallacher

Rochester Hills, Mich. | Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) | D | 6-1, 198 | DOB: 3/20/00

A two-way defenseman with good offensive instincts … Possesses excellent ice awareness and vision … Has a quick shot release from the blue line … Uses his size and quick feet very well to defend in his own zone.

In his second USHL season with Youngstown where he leads the team’s defensemen in scoring with 10 points (3g, 7a) in 15 games … Had 10 points (3g, 7a) and was plus-20 in 37 games in his first season with Youngstown in 2018-19 … Played the 2017-18 season Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL, compiling 10 points (1g, 9a) and a plus-5 rating in his first season in junior hockey … Played three seasons for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies, including U15 and U16.

Kristof Papp

Budapest, Hungary | Madison Capitols (USHL) | F | 5-11, 176 | DOB: 6/27/01

Highly-skilled center … Very good skater with excellent feet and edges … Has been an offensive producer at every level … His high-compete level allows him to create space and use his skill.

Has 14 points, including a team-leading eight goals, through 16 games with the Madison Capitols of the USHL … Tied for the team lead with three power-play goals and also has one shorthanded goal … Rated by NHL Central Scouting as a C-skater for the 2020 NHL Draft … Ranked second on the team with 38 points (11g, 27a) in 58 games for Madison in his first full season in the USHL in 2018-19 … Has represented Hungary in several international tournaments, playing for the country’s U18 and U20 teams over the last two seasons … Born in Budapest and came to Michigan in 2015 where he played for Belle Tire before playing two more years of youth hockey for Honeybaked.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter