Isaac Howard Gives Utmost Praise to MSU
Former Michigan State star Isaac Howard was recently traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Edmonton Oilers, signing a three-year, entry-level contract that will ultimately take his talents to the NHL next season. Despite the departure, Howard gives MSU a lot of credit.
In his own words, Howard could "not be more grateful" for the role that the Spartans played in his journey to the next level. He is the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner, given to the No. 1 player in college hockey, and was the main factor in why MSU won a second-straight Big Ten title.
As Howard prepares to embark on his NHL journey, he spoke to reporters in a virtual media availability this week to discuss multiple topics, including the role that the Spartan program played in his development and ultimate journey to the NHL.
"I mean, I couldn't be more grateful for this place (MSU)," Howard said. "I had two of my best years here. I think this school and coaching staff, everyone just has such high class, and I think they've helped me a lot as a person outside of the arena, and I think that's helped me on the ice.
"I focus a lot on play away from the puck and defensive stuff with (head coach Adam) Nightingale and all the other coaches, and I think they're world-class. They preach development first, and I think if you can buy in, you're going to get the most out of this place, and I think it's worked for me, and I couldn't be more grateful."
The words from Howard are not only a major feather in the Spartan program's cap for how well they have developed top talent, but it is also an incredible recruiting pitch. To hear the best player in college hockey admire MSU like he did and credit his teammates and coaching staff is crucial.
NHL training camp begins in late September, and Howard will certainly be on the ice with the team that has gone to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals but has lost both times to the Florida Panthers.
