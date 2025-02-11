Spartans Maintain No. 2 Ranking After Weekend Split
The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (22-5-3) will maintain the second-best national rankings in the country following their weekend split with bitter rival, No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (16-12-2). The Spartans are one spot behind the No. 1 Boston College Eagles (21-4-1).
According to the USCHO Division I national poll, the Spartans remain as the No. 2 team in the country as Boston College received 50 first-place votes to maintain the top spot. They are undoubtedly the two best teams in the country and the Spartans lead the nation in wins with 22.
Following a brutal 2-1 loss to the Wolverines on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena, the Spartans responded strong with a 6-1 drubbing of their hated rival at Little Caesers Arena, winning their second-straight 'Duel in the D' trophy. The two rivals split the season series, 2-2.
Six different Spartans scored in the blowout victory with junior forward Isaac Howard his 22nd goal while adding an assist to bring his point total to a nation-leading 43 points. Sophomore goaltender Trey Augustin had a fairly easy night, allowing just one goal on just 17 shots.
Despite the upset loss, the Spartans proved why they deserve to be the top team in the nation. Responding with a five-goal beatdown to wash the bad taste out of their mouths is exactly what dominant teams do to let the rest of the nation know that they are simply better.
The Wolverines somehow advanced one spot to No. 12, despite having the second-most losses out of any ranked team (12). The committee puts a lot of weight into any win over the Spartans as they are arguably still the best team in the country.
Michigan State has just two series left in the regular season before they enter the Big Ten tournament in early March. They will prepare for a two-game set with newly ranked No. 18 Penn State (14-11-3), playing both games at home this weekend.
Regardless of who possesses the number one national ranking, the Spartans have shown their dominance and ability to beat anyone and everyone. No matter who is across the ice, this group will do whatever it takes to find a way to win and hoist multiple trophies this season.
