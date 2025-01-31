No. 2 Michigan State Hockey Falls in Regulation for First Time Since Dec. 6
No. 2 Michigan State hockey suffered a rare loss in regulation on Thursday.
In what was the first game of their road series with No. 11 Ohio State, the Spartans were conquered, 4-2, after going into the third period tied at 2-2.
Michigan State sophomore goaltender Trey Augustine made 25 saves while Buckeyes senior goalie Logan Terness finished with 35.
The Spartans struck first when senior defenseman David Gucciardi, who just earned the Big Ten Second Star of the Week on Tuesday after scoring two of Michigan State's nine goals against No. 4 Minnesota last Friday, found the back of the net just over 3 minutes in.
Later in the contest, Ohio State would even the score with a goal from sophomore forward Riley Thompson.
Thompson would follow that up with another goal early in the second period, giving the Buckeyes the one-goal edge with a bit over 3-and-a-half minutes gone in the period.
Later, Michigan State would get its second power play of the night, and after not capitalizing the first time around, the Spartans were able to take advantage with a goal from junior forward Karsen Dorwart. He was assisted by junior defenseman Matt Basgall.
That contest would be all knotted up at 2-2 going into the second intermission.
But then, the game got away from Michigan State.
Ohio State's leading point-scorer on the season, graduate forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine would send one between the pipes a bit over 7-and-a-half minutes through the third period.
A little over 6 minutes later, Ohio State would lay the final hit with a goal from sophomore forward Thomas Weis. That gave the Buckeyes a two-goal cushion and one they held on to the rest of the way.
The Spartans lose their first game to Ohio State this season after sweeping them back in November. It was their first loss in regulation since Dec. 6 when they were shut out, 4-0, by Wisconsin and puts them at 20-4-3 on the year.
Michigan State will have a shot at redemption on Friday when they face off with Ohio State in Game 2 of the road series. Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m.
