Former Spartans Nets Overtime Winner in Minor League Action
Former Michigan State Spartans star defenseman Artyon Levshunov has jumped onto the professional scene in a hurry, being the hero for the Rockford Ice Hogs on Wednesday night in his first professional playoff game.
Levshunov is currently with the Ice Hogs, the highest tier of minor league hockey in the American Hockey League (AHL). His group squared off with the Chicago Wolves in Game 1 of the opening round as he netted a game-winning overtime goal. Not bad for his first playoff game in the pros.
On a power play with just over nine minutes to play in the first overtime period, Levshunov received the puck right in front of the blue line, ripping a snap shot to the back of the net, giving Rockford a 2-1 overtime win in game one of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Levshunov was drafted 2nd overall in the 2024 NHL Draft to the Blackhawks. He played 18 games with the big league club this season, earning six assists. He spent a majority of his rookie season with the Ice Hogs, notching 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 52 total games in the AHL.
In just one season with the Spartans as a freshman (2023-24), the Belarus native took home Big Ten Defenseman of the Year and Freshman of the Year, totaling 35 points with the second-most assists on the team with 26. He was the Spartans' top defenseman, rightfully being drafted extremely early.
With the Blackhawks failing to make the playoffs, it was wise of the organization to drop him back down to the minors, giving him playoff experience. The Ice Hogs just snuck into the playoffs with a 31-33 record as the final team out of the Central Division.
The Spartans continue to churn out next-level talent, Levshunov just being one example of several that have shined. Former Spartan defensemen David Gucciardi and Nicklas Andrews have already made waves in their first few professional games this season, along with several others.
Levshunov will have many more opportunities this season to shine and continue moving towards stardom. With how well he played at the highest level with Chicago, the former Spartan has a great chance to play an entire season with the club in 2025-26.
