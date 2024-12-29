Former Michigan State Prospect Developing as a Pro
Former Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov has made major strides in his first season as a professional.
Levshunov was drafted with the second overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.
The defenseman was taken by the Blackhawks with their second straight first-round pick inside the top two of the draft. In 2023, Chicago won the draft lottery and selected Connor Bedard, who was tabbed as a generational prospect.
Unlike Bedard, Levshunov didn’t begin his tenure with the NHL team; instead, he has been manning the blue line for the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.
Leveshunov had the option to return to Michigan State for his sophomore season. In his lone season as a Spartan, he recorded 35 points in 38 games played. He was also a key part of Michigan State’s best season in over a decade, where the Spartans won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.
Levshunov’s debut season as a professional was delayed due to a right foot injury he suffered over the offseason. But since the defenseman was healthy, he began to produce heavily.
Through 25 games, the Belarus native leads all defensemen in the AHL with 72 shots on goal. Despite the high total of shots, he has only found the back of the net twice.
Levshunov has been an effective passer with eight assists on the season.
The Blackhawks could use a star defenseman like Leveshunov on their NHL roster. Chicago is currently at the bottom of the standings with 26 points and will likely have another high draft selection.
The Blackhawks could return to East Lansing to select Michigan State forward Shane Vansaghi, who has become a projected lottery pick.
It is unusual for an Original Six squad to take such a long time to rebuild. For a third straight season, the Blackhawks have been an uncompetitive team.
On Friday, Chicago dropped their first game after the Christmas break to the Buffalo Sabers, a team that recently went on a 13-game losing streak.
It is undetermined if Levshunov will make his NHL debut as the Blackhawks will not have much to play for late in the season. Or if they will value Levshunov’s development and keep the 19-year-old with the IceHogs for the entire season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE